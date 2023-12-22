Detectives are investigating multiple overnight shootings in Long Beach that left at least one person dead and two others injured.

One of the victims was in the 1000 block of Gaviota Avenue around 10 p.m. when someone shot him in the upper and lower body, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Authorities took the man to a local hospital for treatment, LBPD Lieutenant Josh Brearley said, adding that the man’s injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Moments later, Brearley said, two men were shot in the 200 block of East Eagle Street, which is near Long Beach’s Wrigley neighborhood. The suspects responsible for the shooting fled the scene, Brearley said.

Officers responded to the scene of that shooting around 10:21 p.m. and found two men with gunshot wounds to the upper body, police said. One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was transported by Long Beach Fire Department personnel to a local hospital, police said. His injuries are not considered life-threatening, they added.

Brearly confirmed there were multiple other shootings across the city overnight, but could not immediately provide any further information. Police did not say at this point whether any of them are believed to be related.