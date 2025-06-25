A pedestrian was struck and killed on a freeway transition road in Long Beach last night.

California Highway Patrol officers were called at approximately 8:54 p.m. Tuesday to the transition road from the northbound 405 Freeway to the southbound 710 Freeway where they found the pedestrian and two vehicles they believe were involved in the collision, Officer Ramon Kendricks told City News Service.

The victim, whose name, gender and age were not immediately known, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The CHP is investigating the collision.