A pedestrian was killed when a vehicle hit him in West Long Beach around 9 p.m. Sunday, according to authorities.

Police said the crash happened at the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Santa Fe Avenue.

The pedestrian, who appeared to be a man in his 30s, died at the scene, according to Long Beach Fire Department Capt. Jack Crabtree. His identity was not publicly released as authorities worked to notify his family.

Nobody else was hurt in the crash, Crabtree said. Police said they were investigating what caused the collision.

This is an initial news story. It will be updated.

Jeremiah Dobruck and City News Service contributed to this report.