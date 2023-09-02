Long Beach police say they’re looking for a man who allegedly pointed a cell phone into a public restroom stall that was being used by a child.

The child was using a restroom at The Pike around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1 when he saw a man pointing a cell phone into his stall, according to the LBPD.

“The Juvenile contacted a family member who immediately called police,” the LBPD said, and the man suspected of pointing the camera fled.

Police described the man as Hispanic with dark hair and wearing a black shirt, black shorts, and black and white Nike shoes.

They asked anyone who sees the man or knows who he is to call police dispatch at 562-435-6711.