Detectives are investigating the death of a man who was found injured Thursday morning near Anaheim Street and Long Beach Boulevard.

Few details were immediately available, but police say they responded to the scene of the crime in the 1300 block of Anaheim Street just before 4:40 a.m.

That’s where the Long Beach Fire Department had found a man with injuries to his upper body and declared him dead, police said.

Homicide detectives responded due to the nature of the man’s death, police said, but they did not go into detail about what was suspicious.

At the scene, a shield typically used to block a body from public view, could be seen in the Alamo Court alley off Anaheim Street.

Evidence markers were also placed around the neighboring parking lot of the Kim Long Market. A trail of blood that appeared to stretch from the building across the street to the body was also visible.

Police have closed down an eastbound lane at Anaheim Street and Long Beach Boulevard while they conduct an investigation that appears to be focused on the Alamo Court alleyway. Few details are available right now, but there’s a body shield up and homicide detectives are here. pic.twitter.com/Sn1FSw1uLH — Fernando Haro (@FernandoAHaro) February 15, 2024

Police said in a tweet this morning around 7:35 a.m. that Anaheim Street would be closed in both directions at Long Beach Boulevard. But as of 8:30 a.m., only a single lane remained close to traffic.