Police say they’ve arrested a 57-year-old homeless man accused of committing sexual battery against two women and a teenager during separate incidents in Long Beach last week.

Police say the first incident happened on Jan. 4 when the suspect, whom police identified as Charles Larry Matthews, battered a woman in the area of Molino Avenue and Anaheim Street just before 12:30 p.m.

Matthews, according to police, then targeted a teenager Saturday afternoon in the area of Atlantic Avenue and Broadway and another woman just a few minutes later in the area of Alamitos Avenue and Broadway.

Police did not specify exactly what Matthews did to the victims, but sexual battery typically involves touching “the intimate parts of any person” without their consent and with sexual intent.

Soon after the crimes on Broadway, officers found Matthews in the 800 block of Third Street and arrested him, according to jail records. Records show he was previously arrested on suspicion of domestic battery in 2018.

Matthews remains jailed while he awaits for a judge to review his bail.

Meanwhile, police believe there may be additional victims and asked anyone with more information to contact detectives at 562-570-7354.