Long Beach police arrested a 17-year-old boy, towed five electric motorcycles and seized an illegal pocket bike after responding to a street takeover, authorities said today.

The Long Beach Police Department said that at about 4:20 p.m. Friday, officers “became aware of a group of approximately 50 subjects riding illegal e-motos, illegal pocket bikes, and e-bikes recklessly throughout the city.”

“After learning about this large group, officers from multiple divisions worked together to impact the significant public safety risk these illegal e-bikes/pocket bikes can pose,” Police Chief Wally Hebeish said. “Anyone who chooses to participate in reckless, illegal driving on our streets should be aware that we will continue to cite, arrest and seize vehicles of those involved.”

The teen was arrested on suspicion of reckless driving-related charges. Additionally, five people were cited for vehicle code violations, the department reported.

Residents, especially in and around Belmont Shore, have pushed since last year for local police to take a strong stance against large groups of riders on e-bikes and illegal mini-motorcycles that have sometimes scoffed at traffic laws and ignored officers.