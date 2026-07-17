Police sought the public’s assistance Thursday in identifying three suspects in the armed robbery of an off-duty Long Beach police officer, who fired several shots at the assailants.

Officers responded at about 1:30 p.m. Sunday to Bixby Road and Orange Avenue to reports of an officer who was robbed at gunpoint by two men, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

The off-duty officer fired several shots toward the suspects, who fled the scene. It’s unclear if any of them were injured.

Investigators believe the suspects in the robbery fled with a third person in a black 2006-2011 Mercedes ML 350, heading southbound on Orange Avenue from 37th Street.

Police described two of the suspects as men in their 20s but did not release a description of the third suspect.

The suspect vehicle had a temporary registration sticker in the front passenger window, five-spoke wheels, tinted windows on the right front passenger side, the right rear passenger side, and the rear window side of the vehicle, which was damaged, police said.

The vehicle also had missing chrome molding on the right door, a missing center cap on the right front tire, black roof rails, and a sunroof.

According to police, the suspects are believed to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding the armed robbery or the suspects involved was urged to contact 911 or homicide detectives Hutchinson or Valenzuela at 562-570-7244. Tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.