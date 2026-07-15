Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a hit-and-run driver who caused a rollover crash on Seventh Street last month, resulting in moderate injuries to the overturned car’s driver and his passenger.

The crash happened at about 12:30 p.m. on June 21 near the intersection of Seventh Street and Magnolia Avenue, according to Long Beach police.

Police said a man in his early 20s was driving a newer model metallic blue Dodge Charger westbound on Seventh Street when he sideswiped a Honda SUV that was heading the same direction, causing it to collide with several parked cars and roll over, police said.

A 46-year-old man driving the Honda and a 36-year-old woman in the front passenger seat were taken to a hospital for treatment of moderate injuries, police said.

Surveillance camera footage from a nearby convenience store captured images of the Dodge driver entering the store shortly after the crash, police said.

Long Beach police released images of a man they say is responsible for a hit-and-run crash at Seventh Street and Magnolia Avenue on June 21, 2026. Photo courtesy of the Long Beach Police Department.

He was described as a 5-foot-10 Black man in his early 20s, weighing between 170 and 180 pounds with blue braces on his teeth. On the day of the crash, he was wearing a multi-colored shirt, tan shorts, gray socks and gray sandals. He also had diamond stud earrings and wore glasses with diamond accents at the hinges and on the bridge.

Anyone who may have witnessed this collision or who has information on the vehicle or driver is asked to contact Collision Investigation Detail Detective Joseph Johnson at 562-570-7132.