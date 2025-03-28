In one of the more dangerous and destructive police pursuits in recent memory, a man in an allegedly stolen flatbed work truck sped erratically on freeways and surface streets from downtown Los Angeles to Long Beach today, slamming into multiple vehicles before crashing in a paint store parking lot and being arrested after casually walking away from the scene.

The chase began around 2:45 p.m. near the 110 Freeway and Adams Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The driver weaved his way on surface streets and eventually onto the southbound 605 Freeway, clipping several vehicles as he occasionally topped 100 mph. The suspect later wound his way through streets of Whittier, driving onto center medians and sideswiping several more vehicles as he wove wildly through traffic. He occasionally drove on the shoulder of crowded roadways, striking additional vehicles.

As he made his way into Long Beach, the driver became even more erratic, speeding wildly on a crowded thoroughfare, leaving multiple vehicles with minor damage. But with traffic stopped at one intersection, the suspect plowed the work truck into the rear of at least three vehicles, pushing his way through the wreckage.

Despite a flat front tire, the suspect continued speeding, struggling to maintain control and striking more vehicles before ultimately smashing into an SUV and a van as he ran a red light at E. 7th Street and Termino Avenue. The force of the collision sent the work truck careening into a Sherwin-Williams paint store parking lot, where the vehicle came to a stop against a concrete barrier near the front door.

The suspect then got out of the truck and began to casually walk away from the scene. He appeared to walk several blocks before Los Angeles police officers caught up with him and slammed him to the ground. Nearly a dozen officers converged on the scene and struggled to take the man into custody.

At least one of the officers was injured during the struggle and was later taken from the scene in an ambulance.

The driver of the SUV that was violently struck by the suspect at the end of the pursuit was also treated by Long Beach paramedics and taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

Paramedics were also seen treating the suspect at the scene for unknown injuries.