Suspects who tried but failed to break into a Long Beach cannabis dispensary early today managed to elude police.

The attempted burglary was reported around 4:45 a.m. in the 1500 block of East Seventh Street, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

It was not immediately clear how many suspects were involved, but they never made it into the dispensary, according to LBPD Officer Eric Stachura, adding that several men were involved.

The suspects fled in a vehicle as officers arrived on the scene, and after a brief chase onto the 710 Freeway, the department’s patrol supervisor called off the pursuit due to unsafe speeds, Stachura said.

Descriptions of the suspects and the vehicle were not immediately available.