Police said they seized a cache of guns and homemade gun parts from a 26-year-old man suspected of pointing a firearm at a woman while he drove by her in East Long Beach.

In all, the Long Beach Police Department said SWAT officers found five rifles, four handguns, 11 3D-printed firearm parts, a 3D printer and ammunition when they served a search warrant as part of the investigation and took the suspect, Nathan Montreal, into custody at his home in the 3200 block of Hacket Avenue Wednesday morning.

Police said the investigation into Montreal began on Dec. 6, 2023, when officers were called to Lakewood Boulevard and East Spring Street after they got a report about a man who drove by and pointed a gun at a woman in a car.

Police said they used “technology” to identify Montreal, but did not specify what kind of technology.

He was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and possession of an assault weapon, booking log records show.

He remains jailed while he waits for a judge to review his bail, police said, adding that the investigation is ongoing.