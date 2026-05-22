A 30-year-old man suspected of stealing copper electrical wiring from Long Beach streetlights was arrested on suspicion of theft and vandalism, police said Thursday.

Saul Chavez Viveros, of Long Beach, was arrested around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday when a Long Beach Police Department sergeant on patrol spotted a person tampering with a city light fixture on Orange Avenue near 36th Street in the Cal Heights area, police said.

Viveros was detained and then found to be in possession of about 39 pounds of wiring believed to have been stolen from city lights, police said. He also allegedly had tools used to steal wiring.

Investigators subsequently found evidence that city light fixtures had been vandalized in the 3500 and 3600 blocks of Orange Avenue, police said. Vivero was booked on suspicion of grand theft and felony vandalism.

Copper wire theft has been plaguing Long Beach for a while now.

In a March presentation, city officials said they’ve increased spending on streetlight repair by 724% over the past two years.

Thieves usually steal it by prying open a box at the base of a light pole, snipping the copper wire, then pulling it out from one end.

Police provided this photo of an open utility cover where they said a man was stealing copper wire from a city light on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Photo courtesy the Long Beach Police Department.

Once removed, 10 feet of wire weighs about a pound and sells for up to $4.60 as scrap. The amount of copper stolen from a single streetlight can weigh up to 25 pounds.

Police offered a series of tips to prevent wire theft, including:

ensuring adequate lighting around exterior utility areas, rooftops, and alleyways;

trimming landscaping around utility boxes, AC units, and electrical panels to remove concealment;

encourage neighbors to report suspicious after-hours activity;

installing locking enclosures or cages around HVAC units and exposed piping;

using tamper-resistant screws or hardware on utility access panels;

installing security camera systems with visible signage;

securing gates and rooftop access points;

limiting ladder access and remove climb-assist objects near buildings; and

ensuring vacant properties are properly secured and inspected regularly.

Police urged the public to report any suspicious vehicles in alleys, individuals tampering with utility infrastructure, and nighttime activity around commercial buildings and city infrastructure.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation was urged to contact the LBPD Burglary Detail at 562-570-7351. If you witness any suspicious activity or need to file a report regarding copper theft, contact police dispatch at 562-435-6711.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.