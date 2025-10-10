Police say a man robbed a bank branch in broad daylight at the 2nd & PCH outdoor mall and fled before officers arrived on Wednesday.

The robbery happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. at a bank in the 6400 block of East Pacific Coast Highway, according to Long Beach police.

When officers arrived, investigators determined that a man had robbed the bank and fled the scene, police said.

Police did not disclose if the man was armed during the robbery and did not provide a description of the suspect.

Three police cars and a police helicopter were near the Chase Bank after the robbery, said Kathleen Harris, who was shopping at the mall that Wednesday.

The main entrance to Chase Bank is located next to the dining area of the Whole Foods Market.