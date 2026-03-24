Long Beach police are investigating a crash in the Belmont Heights neighborhood that appears to have killed a pedestrian.

The crash was reported shortly before 1 p.m. at Fourth Street and Ximeno Avenue. Police cordoned off the intersection in all directions and placed a shield to block a body from view.

Long Beach police block off the intersection of Fourth Street and Ximeno Avenue after a deadly crash on Tuesday, March 24, 2026.

More details weren’t immediately available.

Traffic deaths have been a scourge recently in Long Beach. Last year, there were 53 fatal collisions, the most in more than a decade.

Pedestrians, cyclists and people on scooters took the brunt of the death toll. Statistics show 32 people were killed while walking or riding in Long Beach, outpacing the number of people murdered: 29.

After pressure from residents, local politicians recently said they want to speed up the pace of safety improvements.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.