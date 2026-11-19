Police are asking for the public’s help finding a hit-and-run driver who injured a cyclist last month on Pacific Coast Highway.

The crash happened at about 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 26 along PCH near Gundry Avenue, when a white sedan struck a man who was riding an E-bike westbound in the left lane, according to Long Beach police.

After striking the bike from behind, the sedan driver briefly stopped, then drove around the injured cyclist and fled westbound on PCH, police said.

Police released video of the car, which they believe was a Toyota Camry.

The cyclist, a man whose age was not disclosed, was taken to a hospital for treatment of moderate injuries.

Police are asking residents who live nearby to check their security cameras for footage of the vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding the collision was urged to contact Collision Investigation Detail Detective Joseph Johnson at 562-570-7132.