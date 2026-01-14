Police are asking for help identifying a man in connection with a shooting that killed a 34-year-old man at a North Long Beach apartment complex.

The killing happened shortly before 7:55 p.m. on June 27 in the parking garage of the Northpointe Apartments on Paramount Boulevard, according to Long Beach police.

Police said the gunman tried to rob a 34-year-old man before shooting him. The victim, later identified as Dajion Hunter, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Security camera footage captured roughly 15 minutes before the shooting showed a “person of interest” walking through a parking lot near the apartment complex.

He was described as a Black man in his 20s or 30s wearing a light blue or teal hat, a red shirt, a light-colored zip-up hooded sweater, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Detectives believe the man may frequent the Northpointe Apartments, but did not specify if the man shown on video was believed to be the shooter.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Homicide Detectives Michael Hubbard and Kelsey Myers at 562-570-7244.