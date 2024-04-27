Cal State Long Beach police are asking for help finding a young man and woman suspected of carjacking someone in a campus parking lot around 2 a.m. Friday.

Police said the two suspects approached a man who was leaning on his car in the G8 parking lot, which is west of the Walter Pyramid.

“The male suspect brandished a gun” and told the victim to hand over his car keys, police said.

The suspects then drove off in the car, police said.

University police described the male suspect as being light-skinned, possibly Hispanic, in his mid-20s, 6 feet tall, 165 pounds with brown hair, and brown eyes. He was wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, black shoes and a light purple or grey backpack.

The female suspect was described as light-skinned, possibly Hispanic, in her early 20s. She was about 5-foot-7, 120 pounds with dark red hair and wearing a gray hoodie, gray sweatpants and white shoes.

The department asked anyone who recognizes the pair to contact detectives at 562-985-4101. Anonymous tips can be submitted at 562-985-0042