Police say a man driving a stolen vehicle crashed into two other cars on Studebaker Road in Long Beach, ending a 10-minute pursuit that started in Garden Grove.

The chase began around 12:45 p.m. when officers spotted a reportedly stolen Kia on Harbor Boulevard near the 22 Freeway, said Garden Grove police Sgt. Nick Jensen.

When officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, it fled on the westbound 22 Freeway and reached speeds up to 90 mph, Jensen said.

About 10 minutes later, on Studebaker near where the westbound 22 Freeway turns into Seventh Street, the Kia driver lost control and collided with two other vehicles, Jensen said.

The Kia driver was taken to a hospital for evaluation after he had a “complaint of pain,” Jensen said. No other injuries reported.