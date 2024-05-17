Long Beach police today said they’ve made an arrest in a high-profile case where a man was caught on camera following a woman pushing a stroller and then hitting her with a metal pole.

The attack was one of two assaults the man is accused of carrying out just hours apart in the city’s Wrigley neighborhood on Jan 4.

Police said the first attack was around 9:45 a.m. near 21st Street and Locust Avenue where a woman was pushing a child in a stroller. The child wasn’t harmed, but the woman had to be hospitalized after the attack, they said.

Less than three hours later, the man attacked another woman about a block away, police said. She was walking past him when he “struck her with a metal object without warning,” police said. She declined medical treatment, according to the LBPD.

After putting out a public bulletin and asking for help finding the suspect, police said they identified him as a 27-year-old homeless man named Job Jesse Villegas. He was arrested in Los Angeles on May 13.

Police said he was booked into jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, battery, trespassing and prior warrants. His bail was set at $710,000, according to the department.

Police asked anyone with more information about the case to contact the violent crimes detail at 562-570-7250.