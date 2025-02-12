Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a hit-and-run driver who left a motorcyclist critically injured after a crash near Downtown Long Beach.

According to Long Beach police, the crash happened at about 6:05 p.m. Friday at Seventh Street and Pacific Avenue.

Police said a black Chevrolet pickup truck was heading westbound on Seventh Street when it entered the intersection and struck a man riding a motorcycle northbound on Pacific Avenue.

The pickup driver did not stop after the collision and continued westbound on Seventh Street before turning northbound onto Cedar Avenue, police said. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital, where he was admitted in critical condition.

Police posted surveillance video of the truck driving in the area before the crash.

The suspect’s vehicle was described as a “newer model,” black Chevrolet pickup truck with “4×4” decals on the panels above both rear tires, police said, adding that it likely sustained front-end damage.

Investigators were still attempting to determine which driver had the right of way.

Anyone with information on the crash was asked to contact LBPD Collision Investigation Detective Joseph Johnson at 562 570-7355.

Anonymous tips can be sent through LACrimeStoppers.org.