Long Beach police were scouring a North Long Beach neighborhood near Addams Elementary School this afternoon after a gunman fled from the scene of a deadly shooting.

Neighbor Derick Ayash said he heard a single gunshot around 12:35 p.m. and went outside to find a wounded man lying in the road in front of a home on Plymouth Street near Cedar Avenue.

Police said the man was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died.

Officers quickly surrounded the area and were searching through homes and alleyways — sometimes using a drone — where they suspected the gunman could be hiding. SWAT officers could be seen going from yard to yard after reports that the gunman was seen jumping fences trying to get away.

SWAT officers search for a gunman in a neighborhood on Plymouth Street after a deadly shooting in North Long Beach on Thursday, May 28, 2026. Photo by Jacob Sisneros.

It’s not clear what sparked the shooting. One neighbor, who asked not to be identified for fear of retaliation, said she didn’t hear any type of confrontation before the single gunshot.

Police called in a SWAT team and shut down several blocks around the crime scene at around 2 p.m. as they continued to look for the gunman.