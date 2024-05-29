Long Beach police say they seized five guns, ammunition and drugs from a man they arrested on suspicion of threatening a man Monday afternoon.

Police said they were first called about the man around 4:15 p.m. when someone reported he had a gun in the 500 block of Elm Avenue where he lives in a nearby apartment building. Police served a search warrant and discovered the weapons and drugs, according to the LBPD.

They arrested the man, who is a convicted felon, and barred from possessing guns, police said.

After taking him into custody, police also “learned he made verbal threats” to a man, the LBPD said.

Police identified the suspect as 55-year-old Spencer Anderson. He was booked into jail on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal possession of a firearm and making criminal threats, police said.

His bail was set at $50,000.