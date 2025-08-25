Police said they have arrested two men and seized seven cars they allege were involved in a street takeover that spiraled into looting at a North Long Beach liquor store last month.

The takeover happened early in the morning on July 14. Video from the scene showed vehicles doing donuts at Orange Avenue and Harding Street.

A short time later, several people broke into J & G Market at the southeast corner of the intersection and smashed a window at an autobody shop at the southwest corner.

The thieves stole beer, wine and candy from the market, said Jeff Rowe, president of the area’s Nehyam Neighborhood Association.

Rowe lives about four blocks from the intersection of Orange Avenue and Harding Street. He said in the weeks leading up to the looting, it was “not unusual to hear the screeching” of tires from vehicles doing donuts at the wide intersection.

Usually, he could hear a distant police siren a few minutes later, and the screeching would stop. On July 14, Rowe said he did not hear any police sirens.

Police did not immediately disclose when they received the first call related to the street takeover, nor how long it took officers to arrive.

After reviewing security footage, interviewing business owners and canvassing the area for additional information, detectives identified seven vehicles and two men believed to have taken part in the chaotic scene, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Long Beach police say this car was among the ones they seized in response to a recent street takeover. Photo courtesy the LBPD.

The vehicles were seized from Long Beach, Lakewood, Santa Ana, Inglewood and Bell Gardens police said.

As for the two suspects, police said that:

In late July, detectives arrested 20-year-old Tonjai Webster, Jr., of Los Angeles, in the 400 block of Broadway on suspicion of felony commercial burglary, according to jail records.

Last Wednesday, detectives arrested 19-year-old Christopher Villegas at his Lakewood home on suspicion of felony vandalism related to street racing, according to jail records.

Chief Wally Hebeish said the arrests and vehicle seizures were the result of “the outstanding work of our detectives and police officers.”

Following the July 14 street takeover, Rowe said he has not heard any more happening at nearby intersections.