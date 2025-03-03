Police say they recently arrested a 70-year-old convicted felon who was homeless in the Washington neighborhood after they discovered he had four guns, bags of methamphetamine and a stash of ammunition.

On Saturday night, officers served a search warrant and discovered the stash in the 1400 block of San Francisco Avenue, according to Long Beach police.

The haul included three handguns, a machine gun, cash, a scale, methamphetamine and a “large quantity” of ammunition, police said.

Jose Lopez Reyes was booked on suspicion of six felony charges, including possession of a controlled substance for sale, illegal possession of an assault weapon and illegal possession of ammunition, according to jail records.

He was being held without bail, pending magistrate review.