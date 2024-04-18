Police fatally shot a person they say refused to drop a handgun after officers approached him at MacArthur Park in Long Beach’s Cambodia Town neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

Police said officers were patrolling near 14th Street and Gundry Avenue around 4:21 p.m. when they received a report of a person with a gun at the park.

Officers quickly spotted a suspect at the park where he was “occupied by other residents,” the LBPD said in a news release.

When officers approached, they were able to see he had a firearm, but he “did not comply with officers’ multiple orders to drop the firearm which resulted in an officer-involved shooting.”

It wasn’t immediately clear how long the encounter lasted.

After police shot the person, they started giving him first aid until paramedics arrived and took him to the hospital where he died, according to the LBPD.

No officers or bystanders were hurt, police said, and investigators recovered the suspect’s loaded handgun.

Police said the officers were wearing body cameras and the department “is in the process of reviewing the footage and will make that available to the public as soon as possible.”

State law requires police departments to release footage of officer-involved shootings.