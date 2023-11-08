Long Beach police say detectives on Wednesday morning headed to the scene of an officer-involved shooting, a phrase the department uses to mean an officer or officers fired at someone.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the Long Beach Police Department said the scene was in the 300 block of 69th Way, which is near where the 710 and 91 freeways meet in North Long Beach.

The Long Beach Fire Department said it responded to the area and transported two people to the hospital, but they could not confirm if it was related to the shooting.

No further details were immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated. A Long Beach Post reporter is at the scene.