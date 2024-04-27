Long Beach police say they fatally shot a home-invasion suspect holding a replica firearm and wounded a gunman running from the scene of a different shooting in two unrelated situations that occurred a few hours apart last night.

The first incident started around 8:30 p.m. when officers headed to a home in North Long Beach’s Hamilton neighborhood, where a robbery suspect was said to be inside with a gun.

Officers got into a standoff with the suspect in the home’s yard, the Long Beach Police Department said in a statement.

“Officers engaged in verbal de-escalation for over an hour,” police said.

SWAT officers also headed to the scene, but while they were getting ready to deploy, police already in the standoff shot the man, the LBPD said.

He was rushed to the hospital where he died, and officers discovered the weapon he’d been holding was a replica, the LBPD said.

Long Beach police provided this photo of the replica firearm they said a home-invasion suspect was holding when officers fatally shot him.

Later that night, around 11:45, an officer was patrolling near 58th Street and Orange Avenue when he saw a gunman shooting at someone, police said.

The gunman ran, and during the ensuing foot chase, an officer or officers fired at him, police said.

Police gave the wounded suspect first aid and he was taken to the hospital in stable condition, according to the LBPD.

“There is no indication this was related to the officer-involved shooting that occurred earlier in the evening,” police said.

Nobody else was wounded in either incident, police said.