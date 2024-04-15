Police called in SWAT officers and evacuated a McDonald’s restaurant near Del Amo and Long Beach boulevards Monday morning.

It wasn’t immediately clear what type of crime police were responding to, but they surrounded a grey van in the McDonald’s parking lot around 8 a.m.

Police appeared to be negotiating with someone inside the van.

Around 9 a.m., a man inside the van came out and surrendered to officers. He was taken into custody without incident, according to a Long Beach Police Department spokesperson.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.