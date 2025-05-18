Long Beach police officers surrounded a preschool in the Zaferia neighborhood late last night after getting reports that a burglar was inside.

Police said they were called just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday and headed to the 1700 block of Redondo Avenue, which is just south of Pacific Coast Highway.

There, they surrounded the Oak Tree Academy preschool. Video from the scene shows officers on a loudspeaker telling the suspected burglar to come out of the school “through the same window you entered through.”

Eventually, officers moved in to perform a search.

“The building was cleared, and no suspects were located on scene,” Long Beach Police Department spokesperson Jennifer Serafin said in an email.