A police chase ended Tuesday when the driver of a U-Haul truck bailed from the vehicle in the Belmont Park area of Long Beach.

Police said the pursuit started after the suspect stole something from a Kohl’s in Seal Beach before fleeing in a U-Haul truck.

Officers located the truck and initiated a pursuit through the 405 and 605 freeways back through Seal Beach and into Long Beach, authorities said.

Video from FOX 11’s helicopter showed the driver speeding along Second Street through the Naples area.

The driver and a passenger bailed from the truck near East Paoli Way and Third Street in Long Beach and tried running away before Seal Beach officers located them with the help of California Highway Patrol’s helicopter, authorities said.

City News Service contributed to this story.