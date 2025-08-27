Long Beach police say a resident in Rose Park fired a gun at a pair of burglars who were trying to break into his home Tuesday night. The burglars, police say, then returned fire as they fled.

The incident unfolded shortly before 7:50 p.m. Tuesday. Police said officers responded to a report of a shooting at a home on Gladys Avenue near East 10th Street.

When they arrived, officers found evidence of the shooting, along with a car crash nearby.

Investigators determined that two men were attempting to break into a man’s home when the resident fired a gun at the suspects, causing them to flee in a vehicle, police said.

While driving away, one of the burglars fired back at the resident, and the driver collided with another vehicle, police said. Both suspects fled on foot after the crash, and no descriptions of the men were immediately available.

No injuries were reported.