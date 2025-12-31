The death of a 73-year-old man who suffered a fatal spinal cord injury during an April robbery is now being investigated as a homicide, police said today.

Police said the attack happened around 9:40 p.m. on April 20. That’s when a robbery was reported in the 800 block of Elm Avenue, according to the Long Beach PoliceDepartment.

The victim, identified as Jose Eduardo Viveros of Long Beach, was attempting to enter his home when he was assaulted and robbed by a group of suspects, police said.

He was taken to a hospital by Long Beach Fire Department personnel with severe injuries. Viveros remained hospitalized and died nearly five months later, on Sept. 17, police said.

On Dec. 23, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner notified detectives that Viveros’ death was ruled a homicide due to blunt force trauma sustained during the assault, prompting a homicide investigation, according to police.

The suspects were described as three or four males and possibly one female adult, who were believed to have remained in the area following the attack, police said.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to contact Homicide Detectives Ethan Shear or Kelsey Myers at 562-570-7244. Anonymous tips may be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or lacrimestoppers.org.