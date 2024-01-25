Police say they’re investigating a series of robberies at Long Beach pharmacies that took place Monday.

It’s unclear whether the crimes are related, but police said they bear similarities in that the robbers caused the employees to fear for their safety and stole prescription medication, police said.

The first of the three robberies, according to the Long Beach Police Department, took place just before 11 a.m. at 3575 Atlantic Avenue in Bixby Knolls.

A delivery truck driver was getting ready to unload a shipment of prescription drugs when four suspects approached and told them not to move, police said, adding that the demand caused the driver to fear for their safety.

The suspects took prescription drugs from the truck and then fled the scene in a white-colored sedan, police said.

Three male suspects then entered T&C Pharmacy in the 2300 block of Pacific Coast Highway just before 3 p.m. Two of them jumped over the counter and stole prescription drugs before driving away from the scene in a dark-colored sedan, police said.

Two suspects walked into a CVS in North Long Beach around 7:10 p.m., jumped over the counter, which caused employees to fear for their safety, and stole prescription drugs, police said. The robbers then ran away on foot, police said.

No weapons were used during any of the robberies, but one person during the second robbery reached for their waistband as if they were armed, police said.