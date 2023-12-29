A 65-year-old man shot his elderly mother in the head before taking his own life at a Seal Beach home earlier this week, police said today.

The Seal Beach Police Department did not identify the son or mother “out of respect for their family,” but said the 65-year-old had been living with his 84-year-old mother at a home in the 600 block of Ocean Boulevard.

The mother had recently suffered a temporary medical problem, and the son was tasked with taking care of her while the family worked to get a caregiver, police said.

On Dec. 27, a relative living outside of California called police to report that the 65-year-old had called them several times and expressed frustration with not being able to take care of his mother, police said.

During one of the phone calls, according to police, the relative heard a loud bang before the son told them that his mother was “gone.”

Police responded just after 8:30 a.m. to the home for a welfare check and made their way inside through an unlocked door after nobody answered, according to authorities.

Inside, officers found the mother and son’s bodies lying in the bed with gunshot wounds to their heads, police said. They were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police, who said a gun was found in the son’s hand.

Police said they are investigating the incident as a murder-suicide.