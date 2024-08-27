Seal Beach police say they’ll set up a DUI checkpoint somewhere in the city starting at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30. The checkpoint will run until 3 a.m. that night.

The goal, police said, is to deter people impaired by drugs or alcohol from getting behind the wheel.

“We encourage everyone to plan ahead and make responsible choices,” Seal Beach Police Chief Michael Henderson said in a statement. “If you plan to consume alcohol, please designate a sober driver, use ride-sharing services, or utilize public transportation to ensure a safe journey home.”

The department emphasized that cannabis and prescription drugs — not just alcohol — can impair drivers. Anyone charged with a first-time DUI faces an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties along with a suspended license, police said.

Police said the operation is being funded with grant money from the California Office of TrafficSafety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.