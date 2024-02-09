Long Beach police say they have arrested a man they believe is responsible for a string of burglaries in Belmont Shore after an officer noticed a door that had been broken open.

The officer was patrolling Second Street around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday when he noticed that a door was open at a business, police said.

Support facts not fear News happens fast. In the midst of crime, disasters and other breaking news, the Long Beach Post has reporters and photographers who run to the scene to bring you reliable information. If you value this vital community resource, support it with a tax-deductible donation.

“The officer stopped to further investigate and observed damage to the door,” the LBPD said in a statement.

When the officer walked down the block, he or she saw a total of six businesses where it appeared someone had forced their way inside, according to police, who identified each business by its address:

4705 E 2nd Street, which is the location of Jr. Mex

4713 E 2nd Street, which is the location of Carefree Hair Salons

4801 E 2nd Street, which is the location of Philz Coffee

4818 E 2nd Street, which is the location of The Dog Bakery

5211 E 2nd Street, which is the location of Mini Monster Cafe

5305 E 2nd Street #103, which is the location of Cinnaholic

Police said the burglar stole “miscellaneous items” from each business.

Detectives were able to use security camera footage to quickly identify a suspect and arrest him the next day in San Pedro, police said.

The LBPD identified him as Kevin Scott Plunkett, a 35-year-old resident of San Pedro.