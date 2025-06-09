A motorist was killed in a single-vehicle crash into a wall in Long Beach today, and speed is suspected as a factor.

The crash occurred at about 12:25 a.m. in the area of Seventh Street and Margo Avenue, near the Veterans Administration Hospital and California State University, Long Beach campus, according to Long Beach police Lt. David Frazier.

Police said a man was driving a Ford Mustang west on Seventh Street “at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control of the vehicle and veered off the road, colliding with a wall.”

The motorist was in full cardiac arrest when officers and firefighters arrived at the scene.

Lifesaving measures were attempted, but the driver died at the scene, Frazier said. The man’s name was withheld pending next-of-kin notifications.

“Speed is being investigated as a potential factor in this collision,” according to police.

The wreck occurred about a mile from another deadly high-speed crash that happened a month ago. In that case, two men were killed in a head-on wreck on Seventh Street near Terraine Avenue.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash collision was urged to contact LBPD Collision Investigation Detail Detective David Dougherty at 562-570-7358.