Authorities sought the public’s help today to solve the shooting death of a man in his Long Beach home, a death that initially was believed to be a suicide.

Police said the crime occurred on Nov. 1. They said the 72-year-old man was found shot in his home in the 4700 block of Greenmeadow Road, which is near the Long Beach City College Liberal Arts Campus.

Officers headed to the scene around 8:20 p.m. “to assist the Long Beach Fire Department regarding a possible suicide,” the LBPD statement said.

The man was found “lying inside his residence with a gunshot wound to the upper body that appeared to be self-inflicted,” police said. He died at the scene.

“Homicide detectives and the Los Angeles County Department of the Medical Examiner Investigator responded to the scene to investigate the incident,” the LBPD statement said. “Detectives, in coordination with the Department of the Medical Examiner, determined the wound was not self-inflicted.”

Detectives are still trying to determine the circumstances of and motive for the killing, the LBPD said.

The man’s name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call detectives Eric Thai or Kelsey Myers at 562-570-7244. Tipsters may also call CrimeStoppers at 800-222-TIPS, or use the website lacrimestoppers.org.