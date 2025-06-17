Police are investigating a shooting outside a Long Beach Wingstop that left two people seriously wounded Tuesday afternoon.

The gunfire was reported around 3 p.m. in the parking lot on the northeast corner of Long Beach Boulevard and 20th Street.

Witnesses there said they heard between six and 10 shots.

In the aftermath, bystanders tried to help one of the victims who was on the ground nearby. Connie Sandoval said her sister performed CPR on the young man who’d been shot in the leg and head.

The Long Beach Fire Department soon took him to a local trauma center.

The other victim, a male juvenile, headed to the hospital himself, where he was in critical but stable condition after being shot multiple times in the upper body, police said.

A group of what appeared to be teenagers ran off after the shooting, according to a bystander.

Police quickly detained a small group of what appeared to be teenagers. Authorities did not immediately say whether or not they included the suspected shooter.

Police said they’re still investigating a motive for the shooting.

Evidence placards dot the parking lot at Long Beach Boulevard and 20th Street after a shooting on Tuesday, June 17, 2025. Photo by Jacob Sisneros.

A resident in an apartment across the street from the shopping center said a bullet flew through her apartment wall, leaving sawdust on the dinner table.