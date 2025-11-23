A motorist was killed when his speeding vehicle rear-ended a Jeep Cherokee in Long Beach, authorities said today.

The crash occurred at about 7 p.m. Saturday in the area of Long Beach Boulevard and East San Antonio Drive, according to the Long Beach Police Department. A speeding 2005 Nissan Altima going northbound on Long Beach Boulevard rear-ended a 2018 Jeep Cherokee, police said.

“The collision caused the Jeep Cherokee to travel through the pedestrian sidewalk, strike a fire hydrant, and subsequently collide into a 2007 Chevrolet Suburban in a parking lot,” according to a police statement.

Officers arriving at the scene located a man inside the Altima. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

The medical examiner identified him as Regionald Craig, 61, whose place of residence was not listed.

“The drivers of the Jeep Cherokee and Chevrolet Suburban remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation,” according to the police statement. “At this time, speed and impaired driving are being investigated as factors in this collision.”

Anyone with information regarding the crash was asked to call the LBPD at 562-570-7355. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call CrimeStoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.

Editor’s note: This story was updated with the driver’s identity.