A 40-year-old homeless man suspected of fatally shooting another homeless man in late October was behind bars today.

Freddie Lamont Key Jr. was arrested Wednesday by detectives in the 2600 block of South Street, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

He was initially booked on suspicion of an outstanding warrant and then rebooked on suspicion of murder. He was being held in lieu of $2 million bail, police said.

Key is suspected in the Oct. 23 fatal shooting of 39-year-old Dajuan Hunt, who was found around 9:45 p.m. Oct. 23 in the 5300 block of Cherry Avenue, near a railroad right-of-way on the northern edge of the Bixby Knolls neighborhood, according to the LBPD.

Police said Hunt was shot in the upper body. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

It’s unclear what led investigators to identify Key as the suspect. Key and Hunt were both homeless, police said. They did not disclose a motive.

Anyone with information was urged to contact homicide detectives Leticia Gamboa and Jared Asato at 562-570-7244. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.