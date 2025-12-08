A man was arrested today after killing another man with a vehicle on a Long Beach street, according to police.

Police said 28-year-old Samuel Ocegueda, a Long Beach resident, had an argument with 28-year-old Lynwood resident Isai Solis early Sunday morning. Then, while Ocegueda was crossing the 1700 block of Newport Avenue — which is a few blocks west of the Traffic Circle — Solis intentionally drove into him, according to the LBPD.

Solis did not stop the four-door sedan he was driving, police said. Instead, he allegedly fled the scene southbound on Newport Avenue then westbound on Wilton Street.

Officers found Ocegueda unconscious in the street and rendered medical aid until Long Beach Fire Department paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene, the LBPD stated.

Homicide detectives identified the suspect as Solis and arrested him in the 12400 block of Sante Fe Avenue in Lynwood, police said.

He was booked into Long Beach Jail on suspicion of murder and held in lieu of $2 million bail, according to the LBPD.

The case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office to be considered for filing.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call homicide detectives Oscar Valenzuela or Jared Asato at 562-570-7244 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.