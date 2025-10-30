Police say they arrested a 31-year-old homeless man on suspicion of fatally shooting another homeless man last summer along the Los Angeles River in North Long Beach.

Shortly before 11:20 a.m. on July 16, officers responded to the riverbed near the 91 Freeway to assist firefighters who had found a man dead from a gunshot wound to the upper body, according to Long Beach police.

The victim was identified as 40-year-old Martin Segura, who was experiencing homelessness, police said.

Police did not disclose a motive for the killing or the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

On Wednesday afternoon, detectives arrested 31-year-old Andrew Lozano on West Artesia Boulevard near Long Beach Boulevard — less than a mile from the L.A. River — on an unrelated felony warrant for taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, jail records show.

Lozano was rebooked on suspicion of murder and was being held on $2 million bail.

Police did not disclose how detectives identified Lozano as the suspected shooter.