A 43-year-old man is in custody today on suspicion of robbing a bank in Seal Beach.

Thomas Crampton of Anaheim was arrested after a manhunt involving several law enforcement agencies on Tuesday, said Seal Beach Police Lt. Julia Clasby.

The robbery at the Chase Bank at 801 Pacific Coast Highway in Seal Beach occurred at around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

According to police, bank employees told dispatchers that a man allegedly entered the bank, demanded money and threatened to harm them if his demands were not met. The employees complied with the suspect’s demands, and the suspect walked away.

Seal Beach officers responded and immediately began searching for the suspect, according to police.

After an extensive area search with the assistance of the Seal Beach Marine Safety Lifeguards, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department bloodhound, the Hawthorne Police Department and the Torrance Police Department, Crampton was located approximately half a mile from the bank, Clasby said.

Crampton was taken into custody and witnesses positively confirmed him as the person who had entered the bank and demanded money, according to Clasby. He was later booked at the Orange County Jail on robbery charges and a parole violation, police said.

Police said there are no outstanding suspects.