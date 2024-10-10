Deputies have arrested a man they say barricaded himself inside an SUV, came out carrying a large dog and then tried to escape on foot near Heartwell Park.

The standoff began when deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lakewood Station tried to confront the suspect early Wednesday evening after they received a call about an assault with a deadly weapon suspect in the area. The deputies were able to box the suspect’s SUV in when he drove into the parking lot of a Vons grocery store in the Carwood Shopping Center near Woodruff Avenue and Carson Street, CBS2 reported.

Deputies set several spike strips around the vehicle in case the suspect tried to escape. They also called the department’s Special Enforcement Bureau to the scene as they tried to convince the suspect to surrender.

After the multi-hour standoff, the suspect drove over a parking lot divider and the spike strips and a pursuit with deputies began, LASD Deputy Daniel Dominguez told City News Service.

The pursuit came to an end not far from the shopping center shortly after it began when a patrol car and a Special Enforcement Bureau’s BearCat blocked the SUV near Carson Street and Parkcrest Street, Dominguez said.

Deputies fired multiple rounds of non-lethal ammunition at the SUV after the man refused to surrender.

Shortly afterward, the man climbed out of the SUV cradling the dog but then ran away from the deputies, video from the scene showed. After a short chase, deputies tackled the man and took him into custody, Dominguez said.