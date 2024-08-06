A man described as a suspect was fatally shot today, apparently by a store owner, during a robbery attempt at a Norwalk tobacco shop.

The attempted robbery occurred about 9 a.m. in the 10900 block of East Firestone Boulevard, leading to one of the suspects being shot, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

One of the store’s owners told KCAL9 that his partner at the business was pepper-sprayed by the suspects, prompting his partner to grab a gun and open fire, striking one of the intruders.

The wounded man died at a hospital, according to the Sheriff’s Department. His name was not immediately released.

Two other suspects fled the scene on foot, prompting authorities to set up a perimeter in the area, according to the Sheriff’s Department. Some reports from the scene indicated that both were taken into custody late Tuesday morning, but sheriff’s officials did not immediately confirm the arrests.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with more information from the Sheriff’s Department.