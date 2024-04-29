Police said a 37-year-old man barricaded himself inside a stolen vehicle and had to be taken into custody by a SWAT team on Sunday night near the Recreation Park Golf Course.

The situation began around 10:45 p.m. when officers pulled over the stolen vehicle near Anaheim Street and Clark Avenue, according to a statement from the Long Beach Police Department.

Police said the driver barricaded himself inside the vehicle and did not come out until SWAT officers responded and used pepper gel — which is similar to pepper spray — on him.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a stolen vehicle and resisting a police officer, the LBPD said. Bail was being set by a magistrate.