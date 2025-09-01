Long Beach police say a man sparked a standoff after threatening someone and then holing up in a house near Scherer Park on Sunday evening.

The situation started when the man got into an argument with someone — police did not say whom — around 6:55 p.m. on Locust Avenue just south of Del Amo Boulevard, according to the Long Beach Police Department. The man then brandished a firearm, and when officers arrived, he “retreated into a nearby residence.” (Police did not say whether it was his home, but arrest records show he lives on the block.)

Officers surrounded the house and began talking with the man, who refused to surrender for about 90 minutes, according to the LBPD. After police negotiators and SWAT officers arrived, the man eventually agreed to come out peacefully, the department said.

An arrest log shows the 46-year-old was arrested on suspicion of making a criminal threat, brandishing a firearm and obstructing police. He was held on $50,000 bail, the log shows.