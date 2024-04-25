Long Beach Police Department officers have surrounded a portion of a neighborhood just north of Bixby Knolls while they try to arrest a suspect who fled from a stolen vehicle, according to the department.

Police said the situation started around 11:12 a.m. when officers tried to pull over the stolen car on 49th Street just east of Long Beach Boulevard.

The driver ran, and officers quickly set up a perimeter to try to keep him or her from escaping, LBPD spokesperson Alyssa Baeza said.

Police called in SWAT officers to help, and a helicopter could be seen circling overhead.

SWAT officers carry a protective shield at a crime scene where a driver ran from a stolen vehicle on Thursday, April 25, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Baeza said it was unknown if the suspect was armed. Police had an apartment building in the area surrounded, but it’s unclear if they thought the suspect was inside.

Baeza said the suspect was believed to be “in the area.”

A passenger who was in the stolen vehicle has been taken into custody, Baeza said.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.